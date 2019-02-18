Kevin Garnett dishes on beating Michael Jordan in the legend's final All-Star game

Michael Jordan was a pretty good basketball player. As a six-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, you might even say he’s the best ever.

So any time that you can say you’ve beaten the greatest ever, you have to hold on tight to that. And although it happened 16 years ago, Kevin Garnett remembers the 2003 All-Star Game very well.

The fact that he was named MVP over Jordan might be part of the reason the memories are so vivid.

“It was a bit surreal, if I’m being honest, because I was just wrapped up into the moments,” the now-retired star shared during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina. “I really wanted to give that (the MVP trophy) to him (Jordan) so that, to kind of send him off. But, you know, he kinda rebutted and told me that I earned it…”

From there, Garnett would go on finish his impressive career in 2016 as a 15-time All-Star and an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Following that All-Star Game MVP-worthy performance back in 2003, we guess you could say that anything was possible for the power forward.

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images)

