Kevin Garnett discusses what makes a superstar player in the NBA

The term “superstar” is thrown around a lot in the NBA. However, in reality, there are very few players in the league who can fall under that category. Usually, there are four or five players at a time. The Boston Celtics have a player knocking on the door of superstardom. Jayson Tatum could enter that discussion if he leads the franchise to a championship this season.

Would one championship be enough, though? Or would Tatum need to add multiple rings to his resume to be considered a genuine superstar? During a recent episode of the “KG Certified” podcast, the former Celtics champion sits down with Paul Pierce to discuss what allows a player to transcend the star status.

Garnett has seen, faced, and even been described as a superstar throughout his career. Therefore, he has a good handle on what a player needs to enter that discussion.

You can watch the full episode by clicking on the embedded link above.

