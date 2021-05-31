Kevin Garnett blasts Kyrie Irving, Glen Davis appears to threaten him over Celtics logo stomp: 'You can't do that'

Kevin Garnett and Glen Davis are not pleased with Kyrie Irving.

As the postgame news from Sunday's Brooklyn Nets win over the Boston Celtics focused on the fan who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving, Garnett and Davis took issue with what happened prior. Moments before leaving the court after Brooklyn's victory, Irving walked to center court at TD Garden and stomped on the Celtics logo.

Kyrie appeared to step on the Boston logo as he greeted his teammates at half court postgame.



(via @yornoc74) pic.twitter.com/thcXjX15He — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2021

Kevin Garnett: 'All of us need to be better'

Garnett, who played six seasons and won a championship with the Celtics, took issue with Irving's gesture. He let the Nets guard know his thoughts about stomping on "Lucky" in an Instagram post on Monday.

Instagram/tic_pix

"We just gonna act like we didn't see that," Garnett wrote. "TF is going on.... You can't do that. That's not coo on any level .. All of us need to be better frfr."

Glen Davis: 'Keep that s*** basketball before somebody get hurt'

Davis, who played alongside Garnett on the 2008 championship Celtics team, took a less tactful approach. He appeared to threaten Irving in an Instagram comment defending "Lucky."

(The social media post below contains NSFW language)

Kevin Durant and Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis were going at it on IG after Kevin Garnett’s comments about Kyrie Irving stepping on the Celtics logo. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pn6C4uQcUX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2021

"Real bulls***," Davis wrote. "Like I said you step on lucky you step on everybody that played for that team. Keep the s*** basketball before somebody get hurt in real life."

Story continues

The response below Davis' comment from easymoneysniper? That's Irving's teammate Kevin Durant.

Davis' statement "keep that s*** basketball" appears to be a reference to Irving's comments prior to Sunday's Nets-Celtics game anticipating racism from Celtics fans upon his return to TD Garden. Irving played two seasons for the Celtics before joining the rival Nets in 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Game 4 was the first time Irving played in front of a near-capacity crowd in Boston since leaving the team.

"Hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball," Irving told reporters last week. "There's no belligerence or any racism going on — subtle racism and people yelling s*** from the crowd."

Things obviously got away from "strictly basketball" when 21-year-old Cole Buckley of Braintree, Massachusetts allegedly threw the bottle at Irving, resulting in his arrest on a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Irving and Durant both spoke candidly about the bottle toss in their postgame comments. Irving described the incident as a product of "underlying racism." Durant urged fans to "grow the f*** up" in light of a rash of abusive NBA fan behavior toward players.

Kevin Durant has some words for the Celtics "fan" who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving:



"Grow the f--k up and enjoy the game. It's bigger than you." pic.twitter.com/eKCc14Kdhn — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) May 31, 2021

"Fans gotta grow up at some point," Durant said. ... "When it comes to these games, you've got to realize these men are human. We're not animals. We're not in a circus. ...

"Have some respect for the game. Have some respect for the human beings. And have some respect for yourself. Your mother wouldn't be proud of you throwing water bottles at basketball players or spitting on players or tossing popcorn. Grow the f*** up and enjoy the game. It's bigger than you."

A day later, Durant was less than impressed with Davis' focus on Irving's logo stomp in light of a fan throwing a projectile at a player. Kendrick Perkins, who also played on the 2008 Celtics championship team, agrees.

Are we really discussing this right now? That damn fan shouldn’t have never threw a water bottle at Kyrie I don’t give damn if he poured Gatorade on the Logo. Real Talk! pic.twitter.com/cawu0Bq1kt — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 31, 2021

Kevin Garnett and Glen Davis won a championship together with the Celtics. (Reuers/Jim Urquhart)

More from Yahoo Sports: