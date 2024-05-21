Will Kevin Garnett attend a Timberwolves/Mavericks game? ‘I got to’

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves open the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at Target Center.

One big question looms: Will Kevin Garnett be there? The Timberwolves haven’t been this deep in the NBA Playoffs since Garnett led them there in 2004. He appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s show Monday night, and was asked that very question.

"I got to, I got to. I gotta not only get to a couple Minnesota games, I gotta get to some Celtic games and figure that out," Garnett said.

The Timberwolves have had a few former players back at Target Center since they started the Western Conference Playoffs. Most recently, it was J.R. Rider and Tom Gugliotta. Wally Szczerbiak has also been at a playoff game.

Garnett would be the biggest name among former players, and he hasn’t been back at Target Center since being traded back to the Timberwolves from the Brooklyn Nets in February of 2015. Garnett spent his first 12 seasons with the Timberwolves after being drafted out of high school. He was then dealt to the Boston Celtics, where he won an NBA title in the 2007-08 season.

Having Garnett back at Target Center for Game 1 Wednesday night would about blow the roof off the building, but he left Minnesota on fractured terms with owner Glen Taylor. We’ll see if he comes to Minneapolis Wednesday, or if he’s in Boston Tuesday night for Game 1 of the Celtics and Pacers.