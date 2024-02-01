Kevin Fiala with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators
This will be the third consecutive year that Kia Nurse has played for a new team.
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
The NBA executive vice president offered insight on the threshold and the league's scoring boom Wednesday afternoon.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to give their takeaways on all the latest coaching news around the NFL. Fitz and Charles start off with the news that the Seattle Seahawks have hired Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach. Charles breaks down the hire and Macdonald's meteoric rise under Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh. The duo also discuss what Macdonald will choose to do at the quarterback position with an important deadline approaching for Geno Smith's contract. The Macdonald hire leaves the Washington Commanders as the last team without a head coach, and Fitz and Charles look at who's left on Washington's list and some potential sleeper names. Charles thinks Dan Quinn might be the best fit remaining, while Fitz still likes the idea of bringing in Bill Belichick. The duo move on to the latest coordinator news, as Charles breaks down the power dynamic between head coach and GM when putting together a staff and how it may be affecting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles have their two coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, as they opt for big names to fix last year's woes. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Arthur Smith, who was a fantastic OC in Tennessee before flaming out in Atlanta. Both hosts wonder if a Ryan Tannehill addition could be coming in Pittsburgh.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Gasol retires as an NBA champion and with a decorated international career with Spain.
The NHL All-Star break is about to hit, so it's a great time to negotiate deals featuring any of these skaters in your fantasy leagues.
The 49ers aren't getting a lot of betting support yet for Super Bowl LVIII.
The 49ers got quite a deal on Christian McCaffrey's contract this season.
This would have been the second Messi vs. Ronaldo match in the past year.
New NASCAR-focused Netflix series gives a dose of speed in the midst of winter.
With the real-life NBA trade deadline percolating, it's a good time to acquire or send out any of these players in your fantasy basketball league.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Info Solutions' Bryce Rossler to give their thoughts on the fallout from the Conference Championship games this past weekend and react to some of the latest head coach and coordinator news around the NFL. Charles and Bryce start off with the Baltimore Ravens and what went wrong for them against the Kansas City Chiefs. Charles is high on the KC defense and thinks they have what it takes to slow down the San Francisco 49ers. The duo move on to the NFC Championship game, as they discuss Brock Purdy and his overrated play this postseason, what's next for the Detroit Lions and whether or not to pay Jared Goff. Later, Charles and Bryce react to some breaking coach news, including Arthur Smith becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers (and what went wrong for him as a playcaller in Atlanta) and Lions OC Ben Johnson deciding to stay in Detroit instead of taking a head coaching job. The hosts finish off the show with their thoughts on offensive vs. defensive head coaches and their favorite head coach hire so far (things are looking up for the Carolina Panthers!)
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what the recent playoff defeats mean for 2024 for the Ravens and Lions.
There are NBA teams in need of rim protection and help in the front court, but this year's crop of college basketball bigs doesn't exactly have scouts salivating.
T.J. Hockenson allowed his torn MCL to heal before having the procedure on his ACL.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Greg Olsen is widely praised for his work as the No. 1 NFL analyst for Fox. With Tom Brady waiting in the wings on a lucrative deal, Olsen's next step is unclear.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.