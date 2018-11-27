Kevin Faulk explains why he got involved in LSU-Texas A&M scuffle originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kevin Faulk's name popped up in the news this weekend for a reason he's probably not proud of.

But the former New England Patriots running back doesn't necessarily regret his actions.

Faulk, the director of player development for his alma mater, LSU, was photographed punching a young man affiliated with Texas A&M after the teams' wild seven-overtime game at Kyle Field on Saturday.

Speaking Sunday in an interview with the Lafayette (La.) Daily Advertiser, Faulk confirmed reports that the man had sparked the scuffle by punching LSU offensive analyst Steve Kragthorpe, who has a pacemaker in his chest.

"It's unfortunate this situation happened," Faulk said. "It got out of hand. But I was just behaving as my mom and dad raised me. This guy hit Coach Kragthorpe in the chest. I just stepped in. It just happened."

Kragthorpe, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011, said the man punched him directly in his pacemaker.

"Out of nowhere, I got nailed," Kragthorpe told the Daily Advertiser. "I didn't go down, but I clutched over. I was like, 'Damn, he got me right in my pacemaker.' Then it started fluttering like he jostled it."

Based on those events, it's not hard to see why Faulk retaliated, if even he'd rather it never happen in the first place.

As for the culprit: Reports suggested the man who punched Kragthorpe was Cole Fisher, the nephew of Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher.

