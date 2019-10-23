Kevin Durant's starting lineup of teammates doesn't have Steph Curry

We are not trying to create any drama.

We are simply reporting the facts.

Former Warriors forward Kevin Durant recently was a guest on the "Knuckleheads" podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, and he was asked the following question.

"Out of all the teammates you've played with -- if you can pick four to create a starting lineup with, who are the other four players? Out of all your teammates and your current roster right now with Brooklyn."

After a solid five-second pause, the Nets' superstar said Kyrie Irving and James Harden would be the backcourt.

After a 10-second pause, KD said Draymond Green would be his power forward. And he eventually landed on Serge Ibaka at center.

"We can switch everything on D and we are all-world scorers and facilitators," the two-time NBA Finals MVP explained. "And we can block shots. That's a perfect team."

Soooooooooooooooo.

Ummmmmmmmmm.

What about that Steph Curry guy?

It's understandable why Durant included Kyrie. That's his current point guard and one of his best friends.

But he could have gone with Curry over Harden.

At least he included Draymond, right?

