Kevin Durant's San Francisco parting gift combines art, basketball

Kevin Durant left his art in San Francisco.

Oh yeah -- I've been waiting a while to use that phrase. But really, he did.

As the 10-time All-Star heads to Brooklyn, he wanted to make sure his name was still going to be associated with the Bay Area by leaving a renovated basketball court at the Hayes Valley Playground in San Francisco.

On Monday, San Francisco Recreation and Park celebrated the reopening of the Hayes Valley Playground at Buchanan and Hayes streets, a renovation partially funded by Durant's charity as well as Joe Gebbia, one of the founders of Airbnb according to the SF Gate.

Local artist Apexer worked with Vintage Contractors to create this masterpiece, which held a lot of detail including the special paint and the right colors for the surface.

Apexer also posted mapping details of the court before the painting process began:

Durant founded the KDCF (Kevin Durant Charity Foundation) to "enrich the lives of at-risk youth from low-income backgrounds through educational, athletic and social programs," according to the website.

