Kevin Durant's funny reaction to Otto Porter Jr.-Wilt Chamberlain comparison

KD's funny reaction to Porter Jr.-NBA legend lookalike joke originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevin Durant might not be on the Warriors anymore, but he still sometimes weighs in on his former team.

As the Warriors are one win away from the NBA Finals, they face a potential matchup against either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat.

Boston is one win away from the Finals as well, as they currently lead the Heat three games to two in the Eastern Conference finals. And if we do get a Warriors-Celtics series, it will be the first time we see these two teams battle each other for a title since 1964.

NBA Twitter had some fun with this potential matchup, as one user tweeted a photo of Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell during that 1964 series.

Another user quoted the Tweet, adding on to an everlasting joke involving current Warriors wing Otto Porter Jr.

Cue in KD.

Last time the Warriors played the Celtics in the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/eyelnCYgbb — ð‡ ð¨ ð¨ ð© ð• ðž ð§ ð® ðž (@KGsGOAT) May 26, 2022

Porter Jr. has repeatedly been told he resembles both Chamberlain and singer Lionel Richie.

The Warriors forward talked about who he thinks he looks like more on a recent Dubs Talk podcast.

"Wilt, for sure," Porter Jr. told NBC Sports Bay Area's Grant Liffmann. "I think I look like Wilt more."

Story continues

Porter Jr. added that he does get more Richie comparisons when his hair is grown out.

Wherever you stand on the Porter Jr. lookalike train, it's safe to say there are worse people to look like.

As for Durant, the NBA star might have moved to the opposite coast, but he remains just like the rest of us when it comes to giving takes on Twitter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast