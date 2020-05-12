Kevin Durant's agent responds to Draymond Green's comments on Warriors exit

Draymond Green wanted Kevin Durant to be open during his last season with the Warriors by letting his teammates know that it was their final run together.

Green thought it would have made things easier on everyone, removed many of the constant questions the team faced as Durant's future hung in the balance. Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, doesn't agree with that line of thought, because, first and foremost, Durant really didn't know what he was going to do. You can't say what you don't know or else you risk becoming Kyrie Irving, who pledged to stay with the Boston Celtics only to do an about-face and join Durant with the Brooklyn Nets.

"Kevin and I haven't spoken about [Draymond's comments] since that day," Kleiman told The Athletic's "Tampering" podcast. "I don't necessarily agree with the [notion that] ‘He should have let us know' because nothing is as black and white as that. It's like you're damned if you do, damned if you don't. He didn't know at certain times. You go back and forth on how you feel. Everybody does, like, throughout the course of a season. You gonna make a declaration on something when you really don't know how you're going to feel, you don't know anything. Look what happened to him in the Finals. No one knows any of it.

"So just think about how that would have played into effect. Imagine if people said ‘Earlier in the year, Kevin said he's not coming back' and the way they would have been talking about it. All of that, when you really break it down, made no sense. And he really didn't know."

Durant's uncertain future during his final season with the Warriors left the door open for the dynasty to continue as the team transitioned to Chase Center. The uncertainty surrounding the Dubs' future came in stark contrast to the final season Michael Jordan spent with the Chicago Bulls when general manager Jerry Krause made it clear that would be Phil Jackson's last season and Jordan was adamant he wouldn't play for another coach.

Kleiman doesn't think Durant telling the Warriors it was his final season by the Bay would have made the ride less turbulent.

"Let's say Kevin did say that at the beginning of the year, which, again, he didn't know," Kleiman said. "But let's say he did say that, how would that have been easier on anybody? It would have been question after question after question. Nothing would have went away. They had KD damn near signed on the Knicks already and I was going to be the GM already, so that was all untrue. You couldn't avoid any of it anyway. So I don't think it had anything to do with that."

In the end, Durant elected to head for perceived greener pastures in Brooklyn, departing the Bay Area as a two-time champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and an unquestioned Bay Area legend.

The ending was messy, but most dynasties don't end in confetti. There's nothing more Durant could have done.

