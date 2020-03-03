Kevin Durant's agent reacts to Joe Lacob's remarks on leaving Warriors

Warriors owner Joe Lacob believes Kevin Durant should have re-signed with Golden State in free agency last summer, saying last week that his decision to leave for the Brooklyn Nets "made no sense."

Rich Kleiman, KD's close friend/business partner/agent, recently was asked about Lacob's comments and defended his client.

"That's exactly what he should say," Kleiman said on ESPN's show "Jalen & Jacoby" last week. "If I'm the owner of the Warriors, I think it made no sense. But, that's why it was Kevin's decision. But I understand. And I like Joe Lacob.

"And I like that competitiveness about him. That's one of the many reasons why they've have been so successful. From the top down, there's a real competitiveness to win. So I get it. I like that.

"That part of it, I don't mind. I don't see that as a shot. I see that as an owner that takes pride in his organization, and is like, 'I had the best player in the world on my team and I'm like damn -- I don't get why he left. I just built a new arena in the middle of Silicon Valley (and) we won two of three chips (championships).'

"But, it was Kevin's decision."

Lacob initial comments last week instantly went viral, as the Warriors owner continued to express dismay that Durant left the franchise.

"I can't get mad when Kevin Durant -- who I felt pretty close with -- decides he's going to leave. Which to me, made no sense," Lacob said on 95.7 The Game. "You're (with) the best organization -- I hope he thinks -- in the world.

"Winning, other great players, the new arena. To me, there was every reason in the world to stay. But I'm not gonna be mad at him because it's his life and he earned the right. And for whatever reason, he decided he wanted to leave.

"I can't control that. I tried (laughing)."

With the Brooklyn Nets facing the Dubs at Chase Center next Thursday, it will be interesting to see if KD makes the trip. And if he does, will he speak to the Bay Area media?

We will find out soon.

