Kevin Durant's agent reacts to Clyde Frazier's critical comments

Clyde Frazier voiced his opinion on Kevin Durant signing with the Warriors. Then, Durant's agent responded...

Clyde Frazier isn't helping the Knicks' chances of landing Kevin Durant in the future.

The Hall of Famer and current Knicks TV broadcaster was a guest on SiriusXM NBA Radio and let his true feelings be known.

"Durant, as great a player he is, I would still hold back because man, he joined a team that really didn't need him. He's right there with LeBron -- probably would've surpassed LeBron as the best player in the game soon -- but for him doing that I still don't give him the full credit that he probably would've deserved if he stayed with OKC and won a title with that team."

And when it comes to Frazier's top players of all-time...

"He's gonna be down the list for me because of that. There will be an asterisk by his name."

How does Rich Kleiman (Durant's agent and business partner) feel about these comments?

Back in late March, Kleiman -- a lifelong Knicks fan -- said the following on The Bill Simmons Podcast:

"I want to run the Knicks. I really want to run the Knicks. Dead serious ... I want to run the Knicks."

Durant's take: "I think he could run the Knicks better than anybody who has ever run the Knicks."

Somebody should probably tell Frazier about this...

