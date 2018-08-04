Kevin Durant's advice for Dwyane Wade's son Zaire Wade: 'Shoot it'

Zaire Wade got some advice from one of the game’s greats as he looks to make the leap to the next level. (Rivals)

Bronny’s been getting all the hype lately, but Dwyane Wade’s 16-year-old son Zaire Wade has been getting mixtape hype for a couple of years and has now caught the attention of Kevin Durant.

Wade, 6-2, 16-year-old guard has yet to break Rivals’ class of 2020 rankings, but he has garnered attention from Michigan State.

Kevin Durant tells Zaire Wade to be more aggressive

Durant recently sat down with Wade over some game film with some advice as Wade looks to reach the next level. He encouraged Wade to be a more aggressive scorer and to look fill up the box score.

“Shoot it,” Durant said. “If you see a three shoot it. You passed up a couple of threes I think you could have shot today. Shoot the ball. Be aggressive.”

“I like when you’re the second or third option and you’re getting everybody involved and then boom, you just go off for 15, 16. I think you can get six, seven assists. Five or six rebounds too if you ain’t scoring.”

“Being the son of a future Hall of Gamer comes with a lot of pressure on the basketball court. But it also comes with the perks of sitting down with some of the game’s greats.

More from Yahoo Sports:



• Ohio State’s Urban Meyer admits he knew about allegations on ex-assistant

• EA Sports apologizes for editing out Colin Kaepernick’s name in ‘Madden’

• WWE’s Kane wins mayoral election in Tennessee

• Terez Paylor: Keeping Big Ben happy is top task for Steelers’ new coordinator

