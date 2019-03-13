Kevin Durant won’t play in Wednesday matchup vs. Rockets

The Golden State Warriors will be without Kevin Durant for Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets. Durant, who had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, injured his right ankle midway throught in the fourth quarter.

It’ll put a damper on the big national TV game that many were anticipating late in the season. Houston took the Warriors to seven games in last season’s Western Conference Finals.

Steve Kerr said that he felt the injury was nothing serious, and that it was just a contusion.

Via SFChron:

“I think he’s going to be all right,” Kerr said after the game of Durant, who didn’t undergo an MRI. “He had an ankle contusion, but I don’t think it’s bad. I talked to him briefly, he didn’t seem to think it was too bad.” Kerr declined Tuesday to name Durant’s starter against the Rockets. Possibilities include Alfonzo McKinnie, Andre Iguodala, Jonas Jerebko and Damion Lee.

Golden State has not beat the Rockets all season, dropping their first three games of the year to James Harden & Co. Wednesday night will be their fourth and final chance before any potential playoff situation.

Tip for Warriors-Rockets is at 6:30 PM PST.