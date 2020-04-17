Bright lights, big city!

It looks like Brooklyn is going to have to be big enough for another superstar.

Two-time NBA champion and current Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant welcomed Sabrina Ionescu to Brooklyn on his twitter account!

With the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, the New York Liberty selected Sabrina Ionescu out of the University of Oregon. Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.6 rebounds per game her senior season.

The 🐐 is taken off the board.@sabrina_i20 will be playing for the New York Liberty after going 1️⃣ in the #WNBADraft https://t.co/zB5rM2n4mU #GoDucks #ProDucks pic.twitter.com/SBQGKn8XpS — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) April 17, 2020

The Liberty play their home games in the same arena as the Nets, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

With NBA players have been attending more WNBA games in recent seasons, it's probably safe to say KD will be catching a few Liberty games.

Kevin Durant welcomes Sabrina Ionescu to Brooklyn originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest