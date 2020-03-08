Kevin Durant watched Warriors game hours after Nets, coach parted ways

Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea

The basketball world woke up to somewhat surprising news: The Brooklyn Nets and coach Kenny Atkinson had mutually agreed to part ways.

Atkinson was one of the reasons Kevin Durant decided to leave the Warriors for the Nets last summer.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

But it appears the relationship between Atkinson, Durant and fellow Nets star Kyrie Irving soured quickly.

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported Saturday night, citing multiple sources, that Atkinson "wasn't fond of coaching Durant and Irving based on what he saw this season, and would rather something happen now than at the end of the season."

That's a pretty big indictment on Durant and Irving, if true.

So, it was a pretty strange day for Durant, who won't play this season as he rehabs a surgically repaired right Achilles tendon.

Then came the Warriors-76ers prime time game.

Guess who was watching? Yep. Durant, who posted an image of his TV screen on his Instagram Story.

Yes, the Warriors are having issues of their own, with Klay Thompson out for the season and Steph Curry just returning from a broken hand but now dealing with the flu.

Yes, the Warriors have the NBA's worst record at 15-49.

[RELATED: Durant reportedly won't attend Nets-Warriors game]

Yes, it was a nationally televised game, so a lot of people, including other NBA players likely were tuned in.

But based on how events unfolded Saturday, was Durant longing for his ex? We'll likely never know unless he says so himself.

Kevin Durant watched Warriors game hours after Nets, coach parted ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next