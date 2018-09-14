Kevin Durant: Warriors training camp profile

The Bulls did it twice, with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen leading the way. The Lakers accomplished it once, behind Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. In the 42 seasons since the NBA-ABA merger, those are the only franchises to win three consecutive NBA Finals.

When the Warriors come together for training camp on Sept. 25, their goal is to become the third.

Here is a look at those players with guaranteed roster spots

FIFTH IN A SERIES:

Player: Kevin Durant

Position: Forward

Height/weight: 6-9, 240

College: Texas

Age: 30

Salary: $30M (Year 1 of a two-year $61.5M contact, with a player option for Year 2 per Spotrac).

NBA 2K Player Rating: 97













2017-18 in review: Durant, in his second season with the Warriors, was more comfortable within the team's offensive system. He shot better than 50 percent from the field (for the sixth consecutive season) and posted his second-best 3-point shooting percentage. It was his defensive presence, however, that sparked All-Defensive team chatter before he faded late but still finished with seven first-team votes. Durant, for the second consecutive year, was named NBA Finals MVP. He missed 14 games with several injuries.

Key stats: 68 games (68 starts), averaging 26.4 points (51.6 percent FG, 41.9 percent 3p, 88.9 percent FT), 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.8 blocks.

Season highs: Points (50), rebounds (13), assists (14), blocks (seven).

2018-19 outlook: Firmly established as one of the top three players in the league, Durant has missed 34 games (21 percent of the team's games) in two seasons as a Warrior and would like get through a full season without being sidelined. Assuming that, he'll be practically indefensible. Again. Can he bring the defense for the full season? By forgoing a long-term deal to sign a one-year guarantee, Durant maintains flexibility but also puts himself on trial. There is every reason to believe the door will be open if he wants to remain a Warrior.