Kevin Durant Warriors jerseys now 75 percent off as Knicks rumors grow originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Does Nike know something we don't know?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kevin Durant jerseys are now 75 percent off. That's a big sale for a superstar that recently won his second NBA All-Star Game MVP and is looking to win a third straight Finals MVP in the next few months.

Flash Sale: Kevin Durant Warriors Swingman Jersey only $27.50 when added to cart



Link -> https://t.co/HB7MbhMRAc



h/t @gusmeza1738 pic.twitter.com/hXAQmiymbQ







— J23 iPhone App (@J23app) February 27, 2019

The big drop off comes days after 64 percent of an NBA panel predicted Kevin Durant would sign with the Knicks in free agency. That same panel had the Warriors as a clear favorite to re-sign Durant just three months ago.

Durant is in the midst of another monster season for the Warriors. He's averaging 27.5 points with 7.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. But that hasn't been the main focus when talking about him this season. Not at all.

All anyone can talk about with Durant is speculation on where he will play next. And for good reason. Durant went on a nine-day silence with the media following the Knicks' trade of Kristaps Porzingis, and now it's been reported Porzingis wasn't too high on possibly playing with Durant.

[RELATED: Warriors' biggest challenge remains maximizing five star players at once]

Story continues

Free agency is over four months away. If Durant stays in the Bay or heads to the Big Apple is anyone's guess, but maybe the company that represents him already knows the answer.