Kevin Durant, Warriors GM Bob Myers interact at Champions Classic

In what might be their first time talking in person since Kevin Durant decided to leave the Warriors, KD and Bob Myers found themselves at a place together they feel most comfortable at -- a basketball court.

Durant and the Warriors general manager were seen speaking Wednesday night during the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bob Myers present at Madison Square Garden tonight for the State Farm Champions Classic doing some scouting for next years draft and linking up with KD. pic.twitter.com/mzFeeF11gy — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 6, 2019

It's impossible to know what KD and Myers were talking about, but they're both hoop heads at heart. Even with Durant moving on from Golden State, there's no doubt the two could have been chatting about the talent on court at MSG.

Myers flew to New York on the opening night of free agency to meet with Durant about the upcoming decision for the two-time NBA Finals MVP. Despite the former Warriors star forward choosing a new home, Myers doesn't regret flying out to see KD at all.

"I'd fly to China to talk to him about what he wants to do," Myers told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on the "TK Show" podcast in August. "He earned that. He deserves that. I wanted that. It also gave me some closure, as far as to hear somebody, to see their body language and hear their conviction and hear all of it, was better for me than what, a text message or an Instagram announcement or a phone call.

"I don't want that. So I didn't know it until then."

There's no doubt Myers wanted Durant to remain a Warrior. There clearly aren't any hard feelings between the two, either.

Myers added KD in the summer of 2016 to win championships and that's exactly what happened. Respect and friendships are bigger than a game, and two rings in three years doesn't hurt, too.

