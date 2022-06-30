Kevin Durant trade: Warriors ironically have 'ideal package,' per Zach Lowe

Lowe: Warriors ironically have 'ideal package' for KD trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Exactly three years after Kevin Durant agreed to leave the Warriors and sign with Brooklyn, the superstar has requested a trade to ditch the Nets.

As NBA analysts and random KD stan Twitter accounts sprint to their trade machines to find potential landing spots for the 12-time All-Star, which team has the most intriguing assets to interest Brooklyn?

The Warriors, of course. At least that's what ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe believes.

"Golden State has, ironically, the absolutely ideal package to get Kevin Durant," Zach Lowe said with a smile on Thursday's episode of "NBA Today." "All the young players that didn’t play much in the playoffs, plus Andrew Wiggins, plus a bundle of picks. They have everything."

Obviously, it's extremely unlikely to even be a realistic possibility. Durant has moved on and the Warriors claimed the 2021-22 championship without him.

"I don’t see that one potentially in the cards," Lowe said.

But just for fun, what would it look like? The young players Lowe was referencing are Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman. Sending at least two of those three to the Nets along with Wiggins and a few future first-round picks might be one of the better offers the Nets see in their trade talks.

Isn't it ironic?

