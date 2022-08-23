Kevin Durant trade updates, rumors, speculation: Brooklyn Nets say trade discussions over

Where will Kevin Durant end up playing in the 2022-23 NBA season? Trade speculation and rumors continue to swirl around the Brooklyn Nets star.

The Kevin Durant saga continues to dominate NBA discussion and the Phoenix Suns continue to be involved in the discussion.

Could the Suns trade for the Brooklyn Nets star?

Kevin Durant trade discussions over, according to Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets issued a statement Tuesday saying that they are moving forward with their partnership with Kevin Durant.

The statement, from general manager Sean Marks, said "We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

The Kevin Durant trade discussions are over, the Nets say. He’s under contract for four years. https://t.co/Xnwk4rPW8q — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2022

The Suns have been seen as a possible destination for the NBA star after he requested a trade from Brooklyn in the offseason and listed Phoenix as a preferred destination.

It became apparent in recent days, however, that the Suns, nor any other NBA team, had a trade package that would appease the Nets in return for Durant.

Suns' Mikal Bridges takes to Twitter after report

The Suns' Mikal Bridges saw his name come up in a report from The Athletic involving a potential trade for the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant on Monday (see below) and the Suns forward took to Twitter after the report.

👀👀 — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) August 22, 2022

Im sittin here watching just like yall lol — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) August 22, 2022

The Athletic: Phoenix Suns making 'creative proposals' to Nets for Kevin Durant

Shams Charania writes: "The Phoenix Suns similarly have dangled a package around All-Defensive wing Mikal Bridges and a handful of first-round draft picks, which has not picked up any steam with the Nets, league sources said. With Deandre Ayton signed to a four-year maximum contract and unable to be moved until January, Phoenix has attempted over the past month to make creative proposals to Brooklyn, possibly via three- or four-team trades where an All-Star-caliber player goes to the Nets. But the Suns have yet to find a suitable deal — and that is largely why they appear to be behind Boston, Toronto and Miami in the Durant sweepstakes."

Dave King writes: " I still rank the ‘contenders’ for Kevin Durant’s services as: 1. Boston Celtics, assuming they keep Brown available, add another high level player and more picks. 2. Toronto Raptors, assuming they include one or both of Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes plus picks. 3. Phoenix Suns, assuming they include Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and lots of picks. 4. Memphis Grizzlies, assuming they include JJJ, Desmond Bane and lots of picks. So far, only the Celtics and Suns appear willing to include their best possible trade chip (Brown, Bridges). And on January 15, the Suns can improve the trade package by including Deandre Ayton without all the salary-matching complications they faced over the summer.

Kenneth Teape writes: "While Mikal Bridges is a very good player in his own right, he likely isn’t enough to be the centerpiece of a deal to acquire Durant. That is why the Suns are attempting to get creative and include a third or fourth team because their offers just don’t stack up. The Boston Celtics making Jaylen Brown available is likely the top package right now as he is the best player being mentioned in any proposals. The Heat can offer Tyler Herro, who depending on the people asked, could have more value than Bridges. The Toronto Raptors can offer strong proposals even without Scottie Barnes Jr. being a part of them. Finalizing deals with just two teams involved is hard enough. Doing that with three or four teams could be downright impossible, especially with so many other suitors emerging. Phoenix will keep trying to land Durant but they are certainly behind the eight ball and falling behind the other teams in the race for Durant."

Peter O'Keefe writes: "The Suns have been consistently linked with Durant since it was reported he labelled them as a preferred destination. However, the Suns ability to acquire him and serve up the necessary value remains a problem that may not be overcome. Obviously the best case for Phoenix is to acquire him, particularly if they can put Durant next to Chris Paul, Devin Booker and even potentially Deandre Ayton. Durant being traded to an Eastern Conference contender, say the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers, wouldn’t be ideal for Phoenix, but it may be preferable to the alternative."

Peter O'Keefe writes: "The alternative is that Durant heads back to the Western Conference, a position he held for the entirety of his career before moving to Brooklyn in the 2019 offseason. A trade to a conference rival would be a major blow to the Suns, particularly given they’re still considered a top two or three team in the West. A trade to his former team, the Golden State Warriors, wouldn’t be the absolute worst given they’ll be a contender with or without him. However, a move to a developing team like the New Orleans Pelicans would have a major negative impact on the Suns’ championship aspirations."

Could the Phoenix Suns include Mikal Bridges in a trade for Kevin Durant?

Rexwell Villas writes: "Kevin Durant is an asset still worth targeting for the Suns, whose championship window remains very much open. A starting unit that features Durant, Ayton, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul would instantly make the Suns a bigger threat to the rest of the league than they already are."

Tyler Conway writes: "The Suns appear to be a distant contender for Durant, as the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain engaged in talks with the Brooklyn Nets. In the days following Durant's June trade request, Phoenix appeared to be the favorite to land the 12-time All-Star. Armed with Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Cameron Johnson and several future first-round picks, the Suns seemingly had a palatable offer as well. That all changed when Ayton signed an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers on July 14. While the Suns matched the four-year, $133 million offer to retain Ayton, that move took him out of any potential Durant trade offers. Ayton cannot be traded for a full year without his permission, and can't be traded until Jan. 15 at the earliest."

It writes: "The Phoenix Suns were atop Kevin Durant's wish list when he initially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, but a workable trade has yet to materialize. The Suns are now considered to be behind the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat in their efforts to trade for Durant."

Matt Escobar writes: "Due to the emphasis on player empowerment in recent years, we have seen an unprecedented number of stars traded. More often than not these stars have been traded to their desired team, despite those teams seemingly not having the best trade packages. Thus, the returns that teams have gotten for their stars have been routinely panned, but it has established a pattern of what these types of deals look like."

In his podcast, Brendon Kleen discusses the latest with the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes, and how the Suns could benefit from a dry market for the Brooklyn Nets star.

Erikas Polockas writes: "According to a recent report, the Phoenix Suns are still trying to make something happen and have dangled a package of Mikal Bridges and picks for Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. … Durant still has a 4-year $192.4 million contract, which runs after the 2025-26 season. Last season, the 33-year-old averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 55 regular-season games."

Some new odds have been released for which team acquires Kevin Durant in a trade.

And those new odds have the race tightening.

Odds Checker released the odds, which show the Boston Celtics still the favorite at +115 to trade for Durant. But Boston was previously at -175 in that site's odds.

The Phoenix Suns are second in the odds, improving from +350 to +250, according to the site.

The Philadelphia 76ers are now at +350, a huge mover after previously being at +2000.

The Toronto Raptors (+450) and Miami Heat (+600) round out the Top 5 in Odds Checker's odds to trade for Durant.

“This massive move on the odds market tells us two things," Odds Checker's Kyler Newman said. "First, sportsbooks no longer expect a Durant trade to happen before the start of the season. Books are now giving -500 odds for Durant to be on Brooklyn’s Opening Night roster. Second, odds makers have little idea of where Durant could end up. With five teams given better than a 14% chance to land Durant, everyone is still In play.”

According to these odds, the Celtics have a 46.5% implied chance to land Durant, while the Suns are at 28.6%. The 76ers are at 22.2%, the Raptors at 18.2% and the Heat at 14.3%.

Evan Sidery writes: "From the Suns’ perspective, they seem more than okay waiting it out and trotting back a rotation filled to the brim with reliable depth. Even without Durant, the Suns should be a lock to win 50-plus games next season because of their foundational pieces in Booker, Paul, Ayton, Bridges and Johnson. Over a massive sample size since 2020, Phoenix has consistently proven they’re one of the league’s best without another superstar being thrown into the mix."

NBA Insider Marc Stein writes: "If it wasn’t apparent by now, he really wants that trade to Phoenix or Miami or maybe even Boston or Philadelphia, no matter what it does to his reputation when he hasn’t played a single game yet under the four-year, $194 million contract extension signed in August 2021."

