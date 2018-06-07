Kevin Durant told Rachel Nichols that he's re-signing with the Warriors this summer

Sorry rest of the NBA.

Kevin Durant is not leaving Golden State this summer.

On Thursday's episode of "The Jump" on ESPN, Tracy McGrady said the following about Durant:

"Brother, you are validated in this league. You are possibly about to have your second championship, possibly your second Finals MVP.

"Please leave (laughter)."

Rachel Nichols' response:

"Well I have bad news for you -- I just sat down with him about half a hour ago and he said he's re-signing with Golden State this summer."

Most people's response to this is "duh."

But over the last couple of days, some TV personalities have said that Durant is seriously considering other options.

Back in early March, Anthony Slater of The Athletic asked Durant if it's 100 percent certain that he will be back with Golden State in 2018-19.

Durant's answer: "Yeah, yeah."

In case you missed it -- Durant racked up 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Carry on with your day...

