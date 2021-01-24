Kevin Durant tied a franchise record in win over Heat

Whether it’s him and James Harden, him and Kyrie Irving or all of Brooklyn’s big three, Kevin Durant has no problem whatsoever getting his on the offensive end. The Nets’ superstar forward is averaging a whopping 31.2 points per game on a ridiculous 53.8% shooting from the floor and 47.5% shooting from behind the arc. But as good as Durant has been since the start of the season through Saturday’s win, his last five performances at home have been a little different.

Throughout the stretch, the forward is averaging 34.6 points per game on 57.1% shooting, knocking down 17 of his 33 3-point attempts (51.5%). He set his season-high (42 points) during the span and became the first Nets player since Mike Newlin in 1979-80 to score 30-plus points in five straight home games after dropping 31 on Miami Saturday.

During the same five-game stretch, Durant is also averaging 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Durant gets a chance to extend his streak to six games and set a franchise record on Monday against the Heat.

