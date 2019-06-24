Kevin Durant still will sign with Knicks in NBA free agency, Jalen Rose says originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Jalen Rose isn't changing his mind. He still believes Kevin Durant is going from the Bay Area to the Big Apple.

"At the beginning of the season, I felt like he would leave for New York City," Rose said Monday morning on ESPN's "Get Up." "I still believe that to be the case. His injury obviously creates a different kind of hiccup in this scenario because of the Golden State Warriors' ability to offer him five years, an extra $50 million, and then grant him the opportunity to trade him to where he wants to go.

"The problem is, I don't know if I give them that level of autonomy. I still believe he leaves."

Rose is sticking to his prediction that Durant will wind up in New York once free agency begins June 30. The question is, though, which team?

While Durant long has been rumored to join the Knicks this summer, the Nets have emerged as serious candidates as well. Just three days ago, ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Durant's former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, Kendrick Perkins, declared the Nets as the "front-runners" to sign KD.

So, which team is it, Jalen?

"The Knicks," Rose predicted. "I still feel like if you're going to leave the Golden State Warriors, it's not just about the rings; he got two there. It's not just about the money; he can get more there. It's the stage. If you're gonna come to New York City, that's at MSG."

Durant has a $31.5 million player option, though he's expected to opt out and seek a max contract. Who will offer him one, and which team will he pick?

In less than one week, we could know.