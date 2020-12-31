Kevin Durant stats: Durant nearly logs first triple-double in Nets uniform

Two more assists on Wednesday and Kevin Durant would’ve had his first triple-double since December 27, 2018 — a 26-point, 10-rebound and 11-assist performance for the Golden State Warriors. Instead, Brooklyn’s star guard had to settle for his double-double as a member of the Nets — his first since March 29, 2019 — as well as his first 30-point game since the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

After leading the Nets with 29 points in their 106-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, then taking Monday night vs. the Memphis Grizzlies off to manage his surgically repaired Achilles, Durant led the team again in their knock-down, drag-out 145-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The forward scored 33 points on 11-for-22 shooting (2-for-6 from deep), going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line after missing three attempts at the charity stripe against Charlotte.

Durant also has 11 boards against the Hawks, his first double-digit-rebound performance in a Nets uniform. He also had eight assists, a steal and a block against the Hawks.