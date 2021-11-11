Kevin Durant stats: Durant has historic shooting night for the Nets

Kevin Durant did something no Nets player has done in the last four decades on Wednesday night in Orlando, as Brooklyn dominated the Magic on the road.

The former MVP had a near-perfect shooting night from the field, scoring 30 points on just 12 shot attempts. Durant went 2-of-2 from long range, and 11-of-12 from the field overall. Oddly enough, the career 88-percent free-throw shooter shot a better percentage from the field (91.6) than he did at the line (85.7), going 6-of-7 from the stripe.

According to StatMuse, Durant became the first Nets player in 40 season to score 30+ points on 90 percent shooting. In his career, Durant has never recorded a perfect shooting night with more than 10 attempts, but he once went 12-of-13 from the field in 2019 on a 28-point night, his best volume shooting performance to date.

Kevin Durant took 12 shots tonight. He finished with 30 points. He’s the first Nets player to score 30+ on 90% shooting in the last 40 seasons. KD leads the NBA with 29.5 PPG on 58.5 FG% this season. pic.twitter.com/kPdZe5PZng — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 11, 2021

