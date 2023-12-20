Kevin Durant slams it home

The Suns might need a few games to figure things out.
The Suns are still waiting to have their top three players on the court at the same time.
It took 23 games, but the Suns' Big 3 will finally play together.
Where will KD rank among NBA scorers when his career is over?
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Morant took over in the second half to rally the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
Today's edition includes Ohtani's deferred payments, an NFL comeback for the ages, LaLiga's surprising leader, and more.
The Huskies are having another injury-riddled season.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
The 24-year-old said he knows people will judge his actions instead of his words.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Our analysts look into the future to see which players will help determine fantasy football champions this season.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.