Kevin Durant to sign four-year, $198M contract extension with Nets

Kevin Durant re-established his case as world’s best basketball player in the NBA playoffs, and he’s only fortifying it in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Nets will happily pay whatever they can to keep the 32-year-old under contract.

Shlomo Sprung of Boardroom:

Two years after joining the Brooklyn Nets, 11-time NBA All-Star forward Kevin Durant has agreed to sign a four-year contract extension with the team worth $198 million on Friday, Durant’s longtime manager Rich Kleiman confirms.

Durant’s max salaries in an extension:

2022-23: $44,119,845

2023-24: $47,649,433

2024-25: $51,179,020

2024-25: $54,708,608

Total: $197,656,906

That’s obviously expensive, but Durant warrants the outlay, and it’s Nets owner Joe Tsai’s money. The opportunity cost for capped-out Brooklyn is low – and might decrease further.

Kyrie Irving (four years, projected $187 million*) and James Harden (three years, $161,141,718**) will also be eligible for massive contract extensions this offseason.

*The exact amount of Irving’s max extension would be determined next year, when the extension would begin.

**Harden’s extension would begin in 2023.

The Nets have assembled a historically talented trio. They’ve built a culture of catering to their stars. That includes building up the supporting cast this summer, accepting a larger luxury-tax burden.

Harden was reportedly initially wary of committing to Brooklyn beyond his current contract. But after narrowly losing to the eventual-champion Bucks in the second round, the Nets enter next season as championship favorite. Brooklyn is the place to be.

Durant’s extension only adds belief in the Nets’ forthcoming hegemony.

