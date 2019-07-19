Kevin Durant shares rehab photos as he recovers from Achilles tear

It's been 39 days since Kevin Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, completely altering the landscape of the NBA and the ensuing free-agency period. It was announced within minutes of the start of free agency that Durant and Kyrie Irving would be joining the Brooklyn Nets next season, with each signing four-year contracts with the team.

The former Warriors star recently updated his fans with some photos of the rehabilitation process from his home in Los Angeles.

It has been widely reported that there is little to no chance of Durant returning to the hardwood anytime during the 2019-20 season, so, for now, the only action photos we'll be seeing of KD will be in street clothes.

Even though Durant no longer will be donning a Warriors uniform, it's great to see him rehabbing already.

Get better soon, KD.

