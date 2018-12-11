Kevin Durant shares advice he received to get past Draymond Green incident originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Almost exactly a month ago, it appeared the Warriors' dynasty would come crashing down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had just gotten into the Shouting Match Heard 'Round The World in Los Angeles. In the aftermath, the Warriors lost four in a row. Durant looked like he was in a fog for a few games.

But now, it almost seems as if that incident never happened. Steph Curry is healthy and lighting the world on fire, Green is back in the lineup, and the Warriors have won four in a row.

So, how did Durant get through all the drama? Lots of advice from his friends and family.

"Go to work. Go to work the same way," was the message he received, Durant told The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The common theme of the advice was to stay centered. Don't swing one way or the other on the emotional spectrum.

"People I lean on told me to stay center field with my thoughts and my feelings. I received so many people reaching out," Durant said. "My former coaches saying to stay centered, stay measured, stay pushing forward and keeping my foot on the gas. At that time, we were losing games, and people were banged up, so it's easy to go the other way when you're searching for answers. It was about staying positive and going to work."

Then Durant got a little deep with his thoughts.

Story continues

"As players, we're artists. How we express ourselves is on the basketball court," Durant told Charania. "When you've played ball so long for so much, it's about continuing to find ways to express myself verbally instead of always using the basketball court. Every ballplayer speaks and tells you what they've been through through how they play on the basketball court. That's the beauty of the game, what I'm in love with. I like basketball 100 percent. The other s*** is aight."

For now, it appears Durant, Green and the Warriors have weathered the storm. Dub Nation can thank the people who got in KD's ear.