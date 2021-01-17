Kevin Durant sets three Nets records vs. Magic

Clearly, the year of Achilles rehab has not impacted Kevin Durant’s ability to score. Heading into the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Saturday, the star forward was averaging 29.4 points per game on 53.7% shooting (46.2% from 3-point territory). Durant was also shooting 85.9% at the free-throw line, earning 8.7 attempts per game and knocking down 7.4 free throw attempts on average.

Durant was also riding a streak entering Saturday’s game, having scored 25-plus points over his last nine games after opening up his Nets career with a 22-point night against the Golden State Warriors to start the season.

Before the end of the third quarter, Durant had already surpassed the 25-point mark, extending his streak of 25-plus point games to nine — which is a Nets franchise record, breaking the record Bernard King set back in 1978-79 (a record Durant tied vs. the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden).

In the fourth, Durant surpassed his previous season-high of 36 points. When he reached the 39-point mark, Durant set the franchise record for most points scored in a player’s first 10 games as a Net and most points scored by a Net in his first 10 games of a season with 304.