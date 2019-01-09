Kevin Durant sets the record straight on Knicks free agency rumors originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Did Kevin Durant share the court with his future teammates Tuesday night?

That's what Knicks fans hope, as Durant's Golden State Warriors hosted New York amid rumors the Knicks could sign the superstar forward in free agency this summer.

Before the game, the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy did Knicks fans a favor and asked Durant point-blank if New York will be on his radar this offseason.

Unsurprisingly, Durant pleaded the fifth.

Asked Kevin Durant straight up if he's going to consider the Knicks in free agency pic.twitter.com/9wqwhQdQ96 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 8, 2019

"I have no clue where that stuff comes from," Durant said. "I just focus on playing ball every single day. I can't control what people say about me or what they say about my future or what I should do. I just try to come to work every single day and life will figure itself out from here."

There's long been speculation that Durant would consider signing with New York, an iconic yet championship-starved franchise that would revere Durant if he brought a title to the Big Apple.

The Knicks will have plenty of competition, though, as others believe the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and even the Boston Celtics -- who already pitched Durant once in free agency -- could come calling.

That means plenty more questions directed KD's way about his future, which he'll begrudgingly answer.

"I just got to do it," Durant added Tuesday, via NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. "If you guys ask for me, I've got to come talk. If I don't, I'll get fined.

"I just try to be as honest as I can about a question and also give you what you need for your job. And also not say anything that will ... Let's just leave it (at that)."

For what it's worth, the Knicks didn't do much to impress the 30-year-old All-Star, as Golden State cruised to a 122-95 win.

