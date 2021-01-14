Kevin Durant sets franchise record, matches another vs. Knicks

Nick Friar
·1 min read

A lot of Nets players pitched in on Wednesday, and Brooklyn needed help from everyone, being short-handed against the New York Knicks in the wake of the James Harden trade. While it was a team effort, Kevin Durant led the way as the Nets beat the Knicks, 116-109, at Madison Square Garden.

Brooklyn’s star forward finished with 26 points, six boards and three assists, setting a franchise record in the process. Durant has eclipsed the 20-point mark through his first nine games as a member of the Nets — which is a franchise record for consecutive 20-point games to begin a season.

Additionally, by eclipsing 25 points in the win, Durant tied the franchise record for consecutive 25-plus point performances at eight games in a row — a record set by Bernard King back in 1978-79.

Through his first nine games with the Nets, Durant is averaging 29.4 points per game on 53.7% shooting (46.2% from 3-point territory).

Latest Stories

  • Winners and losers from massive James Harden trade

    The Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden on Wednesday in a multi-team trade that sent shockwaves through the NBA. Here are the winners and losers from the blockbuster deal.

  • Winners, losers from James Harden to Brooklyn blockbuster trade

    Harden's former teammates in Houston are winners.

  • Report: Rockets didn’t want Kyrie Irving in Harden trade, 76ers offered Ben Simmons

    The centerpiece of the Rockets' return in the James Harden trade: Victor Oladipo.

  • Tedy Bruschi, ex-Patriots react to Bill Belichick declining Medal of Freedom

    Tedy Bruschi was among a few former Patriots reacting to Bill Belichick's decision to not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

  • Stephen A. Smith: ‘I think Kyrie Irving should retire’

    Stephen A. Smith no longer thinks Kyrie Irving is worth the trouble for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • The ‘crazy’ thing about LaMelo Ball isn’t just passing. Hornets teammate says it’s ...

    The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.

  • Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins calls out disrespect by James Harden

    "The disrespect started way before any interview. Just his approach the training camp, showing up the way he did, the antics off the court."

  • Anonymous Dolphins players question Tua Tagovailoa's ability, future

    Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.

  • LeBron James credits Steph Curry after sinking no-look 3-pointer

    After hitting a no-look triple against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Lakers forward LeBron James credited Warriors guard Steph Curry.

  • John Wall takes shot at James Harden for giving up on Rockets

    Rockets guards John Wall and James Harden have very different ideas of what Houston is capable of achieving this season.

  • What the four-way James Harden trade means for each team

    NBA execs explain what the four-team trade between the Nets, Rockets, Pacers and Cavaliers means for James Harden, Victor Oladipo and more.

  • How head coach hires could initiate a Sam Darnold for Jimmy Garoppolo trade

    With SF 49ers DC Robert Saleh on the cusp of becoming the NY Jets HC, a Jimmy Garoppolo-Sam Darnold swap could make sense for both sides.

  • Bears target QB in first round of Sporting News’ 2021 mock draft

    Chicago needs to address the QB position this offseason, where they'll likely be drafting a young QB in the draft. Could it be Mac Jones?

  • Where could Houston trade Deshaun Watson?

    Kyle Dvorchak discusses Monday's fantasy football news and breaks down potential landing spots for Deshaun Watson if he forces a trade from Houston. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Manchester United begin second wave of squad clear-out

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signalled the start of the second wave of his clear-out at Manchester United on Wednesday when defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah completed a £1.8 million move to Bayer Leverkusen. United moved to the top of the Premier League on Tuesday night thanks to a 1-0 win at Burnley and could extend their lead over Liverpool to six points on Sunday if they become the first side to win at Anfield in the top flight for almost four years. Solskjaer is hoping to accelerate his rebuild at Old Trafford this year with two to three more quality additions at the same time as shifting the deadwood he has been gradually filtering out since he took charge in December 2018. Fosu-Mensah became the latest casualty when the Holland defender joined Leverkusen on a three-and-a-half year contract that ties him to the German club until June 2024. The 23-year-old made 30 senior appearances for United following his move from Ajax in 2014 but has not survived Solskjaer’s latest planned overhaul. Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, an emergency loan signing last February, will leave Old Trafford when his loan expires on Jan. 31. United are open to offers for defender Marcos Rojo and goalkeeper Sergio Romero this month, although the Argentine pairing will leave at the end of the season when their contracts expires if they fail to secure moves during the winter window. Rojo - who started just five league games since being awarded a new contract nearly three years ago - has attracted some tentative interest from Boca Juniors but, while there are thought to be clubs weighing up moves, the costs involved will have to work. Despite reports of loan interest from Nice in Jesse Lingard, United have had no contact with the Ligue 1 club and are not pushing the England midfielder out of the door this month, with Solskjaer of the view he could still have a useful squad role to play. However, Lingard could be encouraged to seek a move in the summer as the 28-year-old bids to resurrect his flagging career. United will also listen to offers for Phil Jones, who has not played for the first team for a year, even if the England centre-half’s dire injury record and £120,000 a week wages will not make him easy to shift this summer unless he indicates a willingness to move on in a bid to kick-start his own stalled career. Right back Diogo Dalot and midfielder Andreas Pereira, currently on loan at AC Milan and Lazio respectively, are two more players United are likely to seek permanent buyers for. Amad Diallo finally arrived in Manchester on Wednesday after being granted a visa following his projected £37.2 move from Atalanta. United are paying an initial £18.2 million for the 18-year-old Ivory Coast winger, who is initially likely to gain experience of English football with the club’s Under-23s. United adopted a similar approach with Facundo Pellistri, another teenage winger signed on deadline day last October. Meanwhile, midfielder Nemanja Matic has demanded total concentration against Liverpool as United bid to make it 10 wins from 12 in the league. “We have played 17 games [and] we are top of the table. That shows something,” he said. “We didn’t play five or six games and you can say maybe it’s lucky. But after 17 games, definitely it is not lucky, definitely there is quality. “But we cannot relax, we need to be concentrated until the end – to go game by game. In football, the next one is always important; the next one is the biggest final, and we will see.”

  • Amanda Ribas wants quick finish of Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257 to get to title contention

    In a card stacked with some of the sport's most notable names, Amanda Ribas is gunning for a standout performance at UFC 257.

  • NFL reveals announcers’ schedule for Divisional round

    The big names are out as networks send their star announcers to Divisional games

  • 2020 NBA Draft: Where Payton Pritchard ranks among best rookies so far

    Payton Pritchard is already turning into a cult hero in Boston. Chris Forsberg breaks down the early returns from the 26th draft pick and compares how Pritchard stacks up against the rest of the NBA's rookie class.

  • John Calipari drops ball while questioning Kentucky's player protest of Capitol violence

    John Calipari has meticulously honed his reputation as a player’s coach. He failed himself and his players on Wednesday.

  • Farabee has 4-point game, Flyers beat Penguins 6-3

    Nolan Patrick missed last season with debilitating migraines and Oskar Lindblom had his shortened in his fight with a rare bone cancer. The only cheers they heard in their comeback games came in the locker room before faceoff in the form of rousing approval from the Philadelphia Flyers, grateful their teammates could play. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault wished a packed arena - that last season had fans holding (hash)OskarStrong signs - had a chance to show their appreciation.