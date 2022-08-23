Kevin Durant seemingly ends trade request after he and Nets announce they will 'move forward with our partnership'

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets appear to have mended fences after a tumultuous offseason.

The team announced via a statement from general manager Sean Marks that Marks, Durant, Nets head coach Steve Nash, Nets owner Joe Tsai and Rich Kleiman, Durant's business partner, all met and agreed to "move forward" heading into the 2022 season.

This effectively ends the nightmare that was the 2022 offseason for the Nets that began with misgivings about Kyrie Irving's future with the team and evolved into a full-blown meltdown when Durant officially requested a trade from the Nets with four years left on his contract. Whether or not this is the end of Durant's feud with the Nets remains to be seen, but it appears that the two sides have at least come to an understanding of their immediate futures together.

The Nets had already begun telling teams they planned to keep Irving this season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, but reports the Memphis Grizzlies had entered into trade discussions for Durant surfaced this week as well.

Now, it appears as though the Nets will bring back both anchors of their 2022 squad and should get a fully-healthy Ben Simmons back on the court as well.