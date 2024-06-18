Kevin Durant Says There Were 'Better Candidates' for Olympic Roster Than Caitlin Clark

"I think she’s going to definitely be on one of these teams going forward but right now, there were better candidates out there," Durant said during a recent appearance

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty; Jeff Dean/Getty Kevin Durant; Caitlin Clark

NBA champion Kevin Durant agrees with USA Basketball's decision to leave Caitlin Clark off of the Olympic roster.

The 22-year-old's omission from the women's basketball team competing in 2024 Paris Olympics sparked fierce debate among fans and analysts, but Durant, 35, said there were "better candidates" for the roster during a conversation with the Wall Street Journal’s Emma Tucker at Journal House at The Cannes Lions Festival.

The Phoenix Suns star said he thinks there are still "proper steps you've got to take in our world to be considered an Olympian," when asked about the Indiana Fever rookie.

"I think she’s going to definitely be on one of these teams going forward but right now, there were better candidates out there," Durant explained during the appearance alongside his Boardroom partner, Rich Kleiman.

Sabrina Ionescu, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum and Diana Taurasi are among the WNBA stars selected for Team USA's 2024 roster.

Related: Serena Williams Encourages Caitlin Clark to 'Continue Doing What She’s Doing’ and Avoid Critics

He shared praise for the WNBA as well and their work "showcasing" the no. 1 overall pick. "The WNBA is doing a great job of showcasing her. I see her games on ESPN every other day," Durant said,

"I see her in talks around, no matter what they’re talking about, there's a lot of dialogue around the game right now, so that's good as well."

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever

Related: LeBron James Will Team Up with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics: ‘An Iconic Roster’

Durant, who will play for Team USA alongside LeBron James and Steph Curry in Paris, added that Clark should "continue to keep showing up every day" as she navigates her transition into the league.

"I think as she continues to keep getting better as a player, her production on the court gets better, then the league will grow along with some of the other women who are coming in," he said, specifically citing Las Vegas Aces 2x MVP A’ja Wilson.

"There’s just so many great players in our league that Caitlin has helped shine that light on them and that’ll help the league grow over time," Durant added.

The Boardroom founders appeared in conversation with Tucker at the Wall Street Journal's Journal House during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Alexis Ohanian, Diplo, Ashley Flowers and Yara & Keri Shahidi, among others, also attended the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer , from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the Olympic roster was released, Clark said she was not disappointed by the decision while speaking to reporters on June 9.

"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," Clark said, per ESPN. "I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way — me being on the team or me not being on the team. I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them," the Fever guard continued.

"Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for; it's a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back around, I can be there."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.