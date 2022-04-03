Kevin Durant says 'undisciplined' Nets 'have to be on the same page' after 55-point effort in loss

Kevin Durant dribbling with left hand in grey jersey

Kevin Durant did all he could do, and his reward was officially being locked in to the play-in tournament.

He dropped a career-high 55 points and knocking down a career-best eight three-pointers on Saturday night, but it was all for naught, as the Nets fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 122-115.

Kyrie Irving netted 31 points, but he and Durant were the only Nets in double-figures.

“We didn’t play a good ballgame. Can’t really sugar coat it," Steve Nash said after the game.

Clearly, the defense remained an issue, but Durant noted that the Nets are too "undisciplined" and helping the opposition by fouling too early.

"We played in the bonus early every quarter. 37-14 free throw attempts [in favor of the Hawks]," said Durant. "It’s not 'cause of the refs. It’s 'cause we’re reaching and being undisciplined and just playing too aggressive. That’s the game, they shot 42 percent from the field which is great defense, 31 from the three. They out rebounded us by two, had one more assist than us. Turnover game, but we still got more shots up than them. So it’s just like it’s fouls, and we can’t do that if we want to be a winning team...

“Even though guys are missing shots, that’s the detailed stuff we gotta lock in on and be better. Shots are gonna fall – it’s a make or miss league, but as far as everything else, I think we did solid, but just fouling, man. Putting our hands in and reaching, just being too aggressive.”

The Nets are not guaranteed a seven-game series after being one of the preseason favorites for the NBA title. Confidence isn't wavering in Brooklyn, but Durant knows things need to be cleaned up before the tourney.

“Every loss is deflating," added Durant. "I ain’t even worried about that. I mean, just mad at the loss. Glad, I shot the ball well, 8 threes career high. But I wish we would’ve came out with the W. Just by doing the little stuff. My points are going to come, my shots are going to come. So, the little stuff that we got to do we got to be on the same page...

“I can’t come in here acting like I’m losing confidence. We lost some games, we’ll keep playing until it’s over.”