Kevin Durant says Steph Curry's 3-point record 'emotional', unbreakable

Kevin Durant showed major love to former teammate Steph Curry when the Warriors star broke the all-time 3-point record, calling him a ‘God’ and joking he too deserved a Rolex.

Durant gave more perspective on how he felt in a preview clip for his upcoming Boardroom podcast with co-host Eddie Gonzalez.

“Anytime you can break an NBA all-time record, regardless of what it is, especially something as significant as the 3-point shot,” says Durant. “And then he has like, let’s say he’s got seven, eight more years of playing.

“So he’s going to shatter it, and it’ll never be broken again.

As of this post, Curry has made 3,004 3-pointers in 506 fewer games than Ray Allen.

“And so when you start thinking about all that stuff,” Durant reflects, “that can make you emotional.”

And what about celebrating with Curry and the Warriors, which the tabloids had some fun covering late into the night? Durant says it was serendipity.

“I was leaving my house about to grab some food somewhere else, and some people outside were like, ‘Yo, Steph’s across the street.’ I’m like, ‘Damn, really? Alright let me go say what’s up.’”

No matter how Durant found his way to join the celebration, it’s great to see these two modern-day legends reflect on each other’s historic accomplishments.

