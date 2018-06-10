Kevin Durant Says He Should Be “Making More Money” If He’s Responsible For NBA’s Decay

By Camille Augustin

Two years ago, Kevin Durant signed a $54.3 million contract with the Golden State Warriors after playing nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The move of course shocked fans, but it fixed a closer lens on the formation of a new super-team.

Since the Warriors franchise won its sixth NBA title (June 8), defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85, responses from spectators began to claim that Durant’s presence alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson is “ruining” the league.

In response to Yahoo Sports’ question on that matter, Durant stated that he shouldn’t be held accountable for the NBA’s demise. “My responsibility is to my skills. My responsibility is to myself. I’m not worried about the NBA,” he said. “That’s their job. They make too much money. They ain’t paying me enough to dictate the NBA. I should be making more money if all that’s on me. My responsibility is to whatever team I play for. All that other stuff, that’s on y’all.”

The forward, now a two-time NBA champion, spoke with ESPN after the win and said his second year with the team was about him “trying to figure out my place and where I stand. I think I’m still learning.” Durant also won the Finals MVP after the team’s Game 4 sweep.

