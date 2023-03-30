Kevin Durant rusty in return, but Suns rally past Timberwolves in his delayed home debut

Kevin Durant wasn't at his best.

But after long delay, he was a welcome sight for Phoenix Suns fans who witnessed his home debut Wednesday in a 107-100 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Durant was originally slated to make his home debut on March 8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, four games after his first game in a Suns uniform. But an ankle injury sustained in pregame warmups pushed it back three weeks to Wednesday.

He didn't get off to a great start. Durant went scoreless in the first quarter and didn't hit his first field goal until a turn-around jumper from the wing over Timberwolves forward Jalen McDaniels with 5:23 remaining in the second. He missed his first six attempts from the floor.

KD's first field goal on the home hardwood. pic.twitter.com/sSt4kPV2wU — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 30, 2023

As Durant struggled, the Timberwolves took a 51-48 lead into halftime. But Devin Booker and Chris Paul carried the offensive load as the Suns rallied from a 10-point deficit to open an 81-74 lead to start the fourth. Durant had 10 points on a 3-of-13 effort through three quarters.

The Timberwolves bounced back to tie the game at 84-84. Durant's shooting woes didn't discourage him from taking his shot when called upon. He hit a 3-pointer with 9:19 remaining to break the tie and give the Suns an 87-84 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Crucial win for West standings

The Timberwolves kept things close down the stretch, but the Suns walked away with a critical win. They entered Wednesday at 40-35 with a tenuous grasp on the crucial 4 seed in the West, the last spot that ensures home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They held a tiebreaker over the 5th-place Los Angeles Clippers and a 1.5-game edge over the Timberwolves team they were playing.

Kevin Durant made his long-awaited Suns home debut on Wednesday. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

But they secured the victory despite the off night from Durant, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists while shooting 5 of 18 from the field. Booker led the Phoenix effort with 29 points and five assists while Paul added 19 points and six assists. The win gave the Suns a half-game buffer over the Clippers for the No. 4 seed while pushing the Golden State Warriors 1.5 games and the Timberwolves 2.5 games below them in the standings.

Now they have six regular-season games remaining to further incorporate one of the game's historically great offensive players after acquiring Durant from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline. They'll do so in a tightly contested Western Conference playoff race.

But if Durant remains healthy — alongside Booker, Paul and Deandre Ayton — Phoenix will enter the postseason on the short list of favorites to win the championship.