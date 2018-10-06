Kevin Durant rocks throwback Sonics jersey in return to Seattle

In his first game in Seattle in a decade, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant took the court Friday night in familiar colors.

Durant wore a green, Shawn Kemp Seattle SuperSonics jersey during pregame introductions, drawing a huge ovation from his former home crowd.

KD back in Seattle rocking the throwback Shawn Kemp 🔥

[via @NBATV]



pic.twitter.com/9i9uZOM7zc





— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2018

So much love for KD 🙏



[via @warriors] pic.twitter.com/RznvYYdgcu



— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2018

Seattle drafted Durant No. 2 overall in 2007, and he won Rookie of the Year after averaging 20.3 points per game in his first -- and only -- year in Seattle. The following season, the SuperSonics became the Oklahoma City Thunder, after owner Clay Bennett moved the team to his home city.

Before tip-off, Durant addressed the home crowd, shouting out the WNBA champion Seattle Storm before reiterating that he wants to see an NBA team back in the city permanently.

"We'd like to thank you guys for coming out and supporting us," Durant told the crowd. "I know it's been a rough 10 years. The NBA is back in the city tonight, but hopefully it's back forever soon."

Durant laid down roots in his one season in Seattle, thinking he'd be there for years to come.

Story Continues

"It was deeper than just playing for the Sonics," Durant said earlier this week. "I kind of had a little family there as well. I was in a good community. I had a nice house. I was settling down there."

Before Durant even took the court on Friday, Seattle's fans showed it was deeper for them, too.

The @KDTrey5 love in Seattle is 💯 pic.twitter.com/4Clq8fARyV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 6, 2018



