Kevin Durant roasts Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot before USA vs. France

Team USA will open their Olympic campaign against France on July 27. This means Nets star Kevin Durant will be competing against Nets teammate Timothe-Luwawu Cabarrot. When asked about the matchup, the 32-year-old made sure to let us know that TLC can’t guard him:

“I definitely talked my (expletive) to TLC a couple times about how he can’t guard me and how I lock him up on defense. So I can’t wait to talk even more (expletive) when I see him with his national team.”

Let’s be honest here. Durant didn’t lie one bit. He’s one of the most unguardable players in the world. KD will be causing nothing but havoc for France on the offensive end. As for the defensive end, Durant claims he has TLC all figured out. This will be key for when the two countries face off; however, France has other NBA talent on the roster too. One that stands out in particular is the Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. Durant understands this will be a battle nevertheless, but that isn’t stopping him from being confident going in.