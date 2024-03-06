Kevin Durant rises up and throws it down

The 14-time All-Star's commitment to the defensive side and guarding 1 through 5 are part of the next evolution for him and the Suns.
The Hall of Fame forward added during the All-Star Game broadcast that Durant is a follower.
James' legendary career is winding down, but based on what the league put on display Sunday night, it may be in trouble.
An NFC executive had predicted to Yahoo Sports that the salary-cap bump wouldn't impact which players team considered tagging but would push some over the fence. The nine tags suggest that happened.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Seeking to highlight underrated gems across MLB, fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don shares his list of draft sleepers in the AL.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Giants' offseason, including possibly losing Saquon Barkley, a major overhaul of the offensive line, and a lot of pressure on Brian Daboll entering Year 3.
Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito was the presumed Opening Day starter.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Fatukasi was reportedly fired on his birthday.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!
Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by over 22 seconds.
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
With the fantasy playoffs coming soon, the pickings may be greater for teams still in contention. These players can help off the waiver wire.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Yoshinobu Yamamoto's spring training debut, Shohei Ohtani's marriage surprise, the SF Giants, a Yadier Molina surprise & Ken Griffey Jr.'s photography.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.