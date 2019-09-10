Kevin Durant rips into Warriors coach Steve Kerr's motion offense

Kevin Durant has spoken.

After ditching the Warriors for the Nets in free agency with little-to-no reasoning, Durant opened up on everything from his messy Oklahoma City exit to his Achilles rehab to his Warriors tenure. That includes how he fit into Warriors coach Steve Kerr's offense.

Durant previously has said he simply felt the Nets were the best destination for him. He didn't even talk with Brooklyn's front office -- he just knew. But perhaps style of play fit into his decision as well.

Entering this summer's free agency fresh off an NBA Finals defeat and a torn Achilles, a part of Durant felt Golden State had reached its ceiling. And much of that has to do with Kerr's motion offense.

"The motion offense we run in Golden State, it only works to a certain point," Durant said to the Wall Street Journal's J.R. Moehringer. "We can totally rely on our system for maybe the first two rounds. Then the next two rounds we're going to have to mix in individual play. We've got to throw teams off, because they're smarter in that round of playoffs.

"So now I have to dive into my bag, deep, to create stuff on my own, off the dribble, isos, pick-and-rolls, more so than let the offense create points for me."

Durant, 30, is one of the greatest isolation players in NBA history. He can score off a jump shot, he can drive to the rim or he can back you down and fade over you with his 7-foot frame. But that's not how Kerr's offense works.

In three seasons with the Warriors, Durant only hoisted 17.5 shots per game, down 1.6 from his 19.1 attempts across nine seasons with Seattle and Oklahoma City. On the other hand, his efficiency shot up as a Warrior under Kerr.

KD shot 52.4 percent from the floor with the Warriors as opposed to 48.3 percent with the Sonics/Thunder. The ball wasn't in his hands as much, but Warriors' two championships makes it clear the system worked.

Durant and Kerr were at odds a bit last season, especially down the stretch. Player and coach even disputed how much the two-time Finals MVP should shoot during the Warriors first-round matchup against the Clippers, with Kerr being in favor of more shots for his star forward.

Only time will tell if Durant is correct about Kerr and the Warriors. The same goes for if his game will work under new coach Kenny Atkinson in Brooklyn.

But regardless of what KD believes about Kerr's system, banners show it was pretty damn good basketball.

