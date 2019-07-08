Kevin Durant reflects on Warriors experience while changing jersey number originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The next time you see Kevin Durant play in an NBA game, you might have trouble recognizing him.

Not because he'll be playing for a new team, after choosing the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. And not because he'll be significantly hampered coming off a ruptured Achilles.

You might have trouble recognizing him because No. 35 is no more.

That's right. Durant, who has worn No. 35 going back even beyond his freshman year at the University of Texas, has opted to don a new jersey number for his new team.

No. 35 now is No. 7.

That will take some getting used to.

In explaining his decision to change numbers, Durant reflected on the different places he's passed through on his basketball journey, from Seat Pleasant, Maryland to Seattle, to Oklahoma City, and finally, to Golden State.

"Lastly, 35 allowed me to go to the Bay Area and win two championships and form brotherhoods that no time or distance will ever break," Durant summarized.

The Warriors already have stated that no Golden State player ever will wear No. 35 for as long as Joe Lacob is co-chairman and CEO. Perhaps it's fitting that in departing the Dubs, Durant won't either.