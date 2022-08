The Guardian

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1m contract extension with a third-year player option that will most likely keep the Lakers star in Los Angeles for as long as he chooses. ESPN was first to report the deal, citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents James. The extension will make the 37-year-old James the highest-earning player in NBA history, with $532m in guaranteed earnings over the course of his career, eclipsing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.