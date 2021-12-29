Kevin Durant reacts to Steph Curry MVP chants at Barclays Center

KD's reaction to Barclays Center crowd giving Steph MVP chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The last time Steph Curry and Kevin Durant shared the same court, on Nov. 16, Curry wound up scoring 37 points and draining nine 3-pointers as his Warriors beat Durant's Brooklyn Nets by 18 points.

That's when the MVP chants started raining down for Curry.

But not at Chase Center in San Francisco. This was on the road, at Barclays Center.

"Yo, it's ridiculous. They clownin' us in the Barclays for the amount of Steph Curry fans that are in there," Durant said on the latest episode of "the etcs w/ KD." "I'm like, 'Yo, do you not see him in every arena?'

"What do you mean like it's just the Barclays arena where he gets MVP chants and cheers after he hits five threes in a row. It's just always going to be like that, that's who he is. That's what he attracts."

I told yal weâ€™d talk about Stephâ€™s mvp chants lol pic.twitter.com/xkoSQxrgT2 https://t.co/PrNXhbCk5P — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) December 29, 2021

Durant's right. It doesn't matter if Curry is in San Francisco, Brooklyn or somewhere in between. He'll receive MVP chants, especially if he keeps playing how he has this season.

As 2021 comes to a close, the former Warriors teammates are seen as the two early favorites to win this season's NBA MVP award. The Warriors (27-7) lead the Western Conference, and the Nets (23-9) lead the East. Durant leads the NBA with 29.7 points per game, and Curry ranks second with 27.7. However, Curry does lead the NBA in total points, with Durant fourth.

These two could be headed on a collision course for both the MVP and the NBA Finals. The fun has just begun.

