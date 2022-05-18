Kevin Durant reacts to Patrick Beverley’s controversial NBA takes

Patrick Beverley has kept busy this week as an NBA commentator on various daytime ESPN shows, and he’s caused contentious discussion on Twitter over his bold takes the NBA playoffs.

On the morning after the Dallas Mavericks annihilated the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, Beverley torched future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who he referred to as a “cone” on defense that players can simply dribble around.

Several current and former players sounded off on Beverley’s comments, with Matt Barnes calling Beverley disrespectful, and Damian Lillard asking Beverley what Paul did to him to deserve such criticism. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared his thoughts on Twitter, tweeting that people like Beverley “need to stop.”

These guys need to stop — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 17, 2022

List