Kevin Durant reacts to passing Sixers legend Allen Iverson in points

Records are made to be broken in professional sports. In the NBA, so many talented players and legends have played this game, and it is fun to see the next generation make an impact.

While Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has had a long career, his latest accomplishment on Wednesday in a win over the Boston Celtics is still impressive.

Durant scored 21 points in the win and he made history by passing Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson for 25th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Iverson scored 24,368 points in his career.

Iverson has had such an impact on the basketball community that Durant was excited when he found out:

I really became a huge Iverson fan, obviously, just like everybody else his rookie year, but seeing him in Georgetown and playing for Coach (John) Thompson and that whole culture that they built there, you know, he was a huge part of that. But once he came to the league, you know, he had players from — I was a center, power forward on my young team. We all was long crossing, you know, double-crossing, so he influenced a lot of people and so to pass him on to list and to be up there with some of the greats on that list is incredible. It just got to keep going.

"I became a huge Iverson fan….but once he came into the league, he had players from, I was a center, power forward on my young team and we all was long-crossing, y'know double-crossing, so he influenced a lot of people…."

-KD remembering how AI changed the game. pic.twitter.com/3Zs6sEfBWs — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) November 25, 2021

Durant will obviously go on to accomplish even more in this league, but to pass Iverson is something to be proud of. Despite standing only 6 feet tall, Iverson did something special every night.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Story continues

List

Sixers player grades: Long road trip ends with tough loss to Warriors

Related