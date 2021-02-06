Kevin Durant reacts to NBA’s explanation of Friday fiasco

Steve Nash doesn’t think he handled the mess with Kevin Durant well on Friday. Though, it’s hard to imagine any coach would’ve handled the back-and-forth Nash dealt with against the Raptors, losing Durant just before the game due to health and safety protocols, then getting him back — only to lose him again to health and safety protocols early in the second half.

“If I’m honest, probably didn’t handle it great,” Brooklyn’s head coach said on his management of the game and the situation with Durant on a Zoom call with reporters after Friday’s loss. “Just trying to juggle all those balls, all that different information, what does it mean. Probably got a little distracted thinking what it means long-term for out team.”

Durant, on the other hand, doesn’t think the NBA handled his situation well on Friday. Not too long after tweeting “Free me,” Durant responded the NBA’s statement on the mess:

Yo @nba, your fans aren’t dumb!!!! You can’t fool em with your Wack [expletive] PR tactics.. #FREE7

