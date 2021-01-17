Kevin Durant reacts to James Harden's Nets debut: 'It was incredible'

James Harden Nets debut

Nets superstar Kevin Durant was extremely pleased after the Nets' 122-115 win over the Magic on Saturday night, as the former MVP scored a season-high 42 points. James Harden also made his Nets' debut after the blockbuster trade, as the duo of Harden and Durant reunited for the first time since their playing days with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden had 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists -- becoming the first player in NBA history to have a 30-point triple-double in their debut with a new team.

Durant reacted to Harden's performance after the game, knowing the type of player the Nets acquired.

"It was incredible," Durant said. "You could see him trying to figure out the best way to play early on. I felt like we all were over-passing, trying to make everybody comfortable. Then he got into his mode, being aggressive to score. That opened up the whole game for all of us. Glad he got his feet up under him, he's got to keep plugging away, keep getting better each day."

Harden, known for his scoring and step-back threes, played mainly point guard for the Nets with Kyrie Irving still out due to personal reasons. The Arizona State guard showed his ability to distribute the ball, as Durant would mention how playing the point fits for Harden's game.

"James he played the same way he always plays," Durant said. "He played the same way he was playing in Houston. Handling the basketball, being a past-first guard, trying to get his guys good looks. He played the same way.

"Coach put him at the point, I think that's his natural position to be honest. Point, combo guard. For him to come out and get 14 assists, 12 rebounds for us at the point guard was key."

Durant and Harden had not played together since 2012 in OKC, although Durant believes that veteran instinct helped make things easy on the court against the Magic.

"Like I said, having veteran guys and being in the league for so long, you've worked on so many different schemes and offensive actions," Durant said. "You kind of know how to play the game. It's not just me and James, Jeff [Green] is the same way, DJ's [DeAndre Jordan] the same way, Kyrie's the same way.

"Guys that have been in the league for almost ten plus years, sometimes we don't even have to speak to know what we're thinking. Guys are just understanding each other, we've been scouting each other for so long. That IQ is just there, it's only going to get better."

The duo of Durant and Harden will be nearly impossible for defenses to defend, especially if KD is right about teamwork increasing over time by playing together.